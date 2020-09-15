Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 16, 2020

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 16, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 29, 2020. Shareholders who purchased VGR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that VGR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.26, the dividend yield is 7.8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VGR was $10.26, representing a -28.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.42 and a 29.55% increase over the 52 week low of $7.92.

VGR is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Philip Morris International Inc (PM) and Altria Group (MO). VGR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.42. Zacks Investment Research reports VGR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 4.29%, compared to an industry average of 5.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VGR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to VGR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have VGR as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (PSCC)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (XSHD)

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCC with an increase of 21.57% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of VGR at 4.84%.

