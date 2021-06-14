Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 15, 2021

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VGR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that VGR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.56, the dividend yield is 5.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VGR was $14.56, representing a -4.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.30 and a 75.21% increase over the 52 week low of $8.31.

VGR is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Unilever PLC (UL) and Philip Morris International Inc (PM). VGR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.82. Zacks Investment Research reports VGR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 12.09%, compared to an industry average of 6.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VGR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to VGR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have VGR as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (VGR)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (VGR)

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (VGR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCC with an increase of 18.72% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of VGR at 4.26%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.