Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2020

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased VGR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that VGR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.77, the dividend yield is 6.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VGR was $12.77, representing a -7.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.86 and a 61.24% increase over the 52 week low of $7.92.

VGR is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Philip Morris International Inc (PM) and British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI). VGR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.44. Zacks Investment Research reports VGR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 25.71%, compared to an industry average of 12.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VGR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to VGR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have VGR as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (PSCC)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (XSHD)

Pacer Funds (CALF)

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CALF with an increase of 22.66% over the last 100 days. PSCC has the highest percent weighting of VGR at 4.93%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.