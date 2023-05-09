Vector Group Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for VGR

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Vector Group Ltd (Symbol: VGR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.34, changing hands as low as $10.56 per share. Vector Group Ltd shares are currently trading off about 12.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VGR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VGR's low point in its 52 week range is $8.64 per share, with $14.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.07.
