VectivBio Says Combined Proceeds From Public Offering And Private Sale Total $50 Mln

(RTTNews) - VectivBio Holding AG (VECT) said that it has priced a follow-on public offering of 5.72 mmillion ordinary shares at a public offering price of $5.25 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of about $30 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses.

In addition, VectivBio has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 857,250 ordinary shares at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

The offering is expected to close on or about June 17, 2022.

In addition, the Company has entered into a subscription and share purchase agreement with Forbion Growth Opportunities Fund II Coöperatief U.A., represented by Forbion Growth II Management B.V., pursuant to which Forbion has agreed to purchase 3.48 million ordinary shares at a price of $5.75 per ordinary share, for gross proceeds of approximately $20 million, in a concurrent private placement.

The closing of the private placement transaction is not contingent on any public offering. The weighted average price per ordinary share in the public offering and private placement is about $5.44 per ordinary share.

VectivBio intends to use the net proceeds from the public offering and the concurrent private placement, together with its existing cash and cash equivalents, available for sale and short-term deposits: to fund clinical development and pre-commercialization activities for its lead product candidate and general corporate purposes, including general and administrative expenses and working capital.

