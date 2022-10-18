VectivBio Holding (NASDAQ:VECT) delivers shareholders 15% return over 1 year, surging 3.9% in the last week alone

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). For example, the VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) share price is up 15% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market decline of around 26% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for VectivBio Holding investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's one-year performance.

Because VectivBio Holding made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

VectivBio Holding boasts a total shareholder return of 15% for the last year. A substantial portion of that gain has come in the last three months, with the stock up 25% in that time. Demand for the stock from multiple parties is pushing the price higher; it could be that word is getting out about its virtues as a business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for VectivBio Holding (2 can't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

We will like VectivBio Holding better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

