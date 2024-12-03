Vection Technologies Secures New Defence Contract

Vection Technologies Ltd. (AU:VR1) has released an update.

Vection Technologies has secured a $0.5 million contract to provide cybersecurity solutions for a European local government, reflecting its growing influence in the defence sector. This repeat order highlights Vection’s successful collaboration and its strategy to integrate AI and XR technologies into critical environments. By embedding itself into strategic supply chains, the company is poised for scalable growth in national security and law enforcement markets.

