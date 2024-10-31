Vection Technologies Secures $1.6M AI Healthcare Deal

Vection Technologies Ltd. (AU:VR1) has released an update.

Vection Technologies has announced a $1.6 million contract through its soon-to-be-acquired subsidiary, The Digital Box, to provide AI software licenses to Brexia Med for healthcare applications. This deal includes a potential extension, which could increase its total value to $2.5 million, highlighting the company’s expanding role in AI-driven healthcare solutions. The Algho AI platform will enhance patient screening processes, showcasing the transformative potential of AI in the healthcare sector.

