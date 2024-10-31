News & Insights

Stocks

Vection Technologies Secures $1.6M AI Healthcare Deal

October 31, 2024 — 07:40 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Vection Technologies Ltd. (AU:VR1) has released an update.

Vection Technologies has announced a $1.6 million contract through its soon-to-be-acquired subsidiary, The Digital Box, to provide AI software licenses to Brexia Med for healthcare applications. This deal includes a potential extension, which could increase its total value to $2.5 million, highlighting the company’s expanding role in AI-driven healthcare solutions. The Algho AI platform will enhance patient screening processes, showcasing the transformative potential of AI in the healthcare sector.

For further insights into AU:VR1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.