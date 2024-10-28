News & Insights

Vection Technologies Gains Approval for Strategic Expansion

October 28, 2024 — 05:31 am EDT

Vection Technologies Ltd. (AU:VR1) has released an update.

Vection Technologies Ltd successfully passed all resolutions in its Extraordinary General Meeting, significantly advancing its acquisition of The Digital Box S.p.A. The company received overwhelming shareholder support for issuing shares and performance rights, showcasing confidence in its strategic expansion plans. This development is poised to enhance Vection’s capabilities in the extended reality sector, appealing to investors interested in innovative tech growth.

