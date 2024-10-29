Vection Technologies Announces 2024 Annual Meeting

Vection Technologies Ltd. (AU:VR1) has released an update.

Vection Technologies Ltd has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 28 in Osborne Park, Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and submit their proxy forms ahead of the meeting to ensure their votes are counted. The meeting materials are available online, and shareholders are advised to review them thoroughly before voting.

