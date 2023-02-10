VECO Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Veeco Instruments Inc (Symbol: VECO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.07, changing hands as low as $20.03 per share. Veeco Instruments Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VECO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VECO's low point in its 52 week range is $16.11 per share, with $30.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.19.

