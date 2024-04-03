News & Insights

Markets

Vecima Signs Agreement To Acquire Casa Systems' Cable Business Assets

April 03, 2024 — 07:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO) announced on Wednesday that it has signed an asset purchase agreement to buy the cable business assets of Casa Systems, Inc. and some of Casa's subsidiaries for $20 million.

To facilitate this sale, Casa and some of its subsidiaries have filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.

This transaction is contingent on Bankruptcy Court approval and other bids for the Cable Business assets at an auction managed through the Bankruptcy Court.

If Vecima's bid is successful, the transaction is predicted to close at the start of June 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.