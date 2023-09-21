Vecima Q4 Earnings Rise

(RTTNews) - Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO), on Thursday reported higher earnings and revenues for the fourth quarter.

Quarterly earnings increased to C$5.1 million or C$0.21 per share from C$3.5 million or C$0.16 per share for the same period of last year.

Excluding items, earnings per share was C$0.25 compared to C$0.19 of the previous year.

On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.

Revenue grew 26 percent to C$75.5 million from C$60 million of the prior year.

The Street estimate for revenue is C$73.47 million.

On Wednesday, shares of Vecima closed at C$16.30 up 1.24% on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

