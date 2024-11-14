Vecima Networks Sees Strong Q1 Revenue Growth

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) has released an update.
Vecima Networks reported a 33% year-over-year increase in quarterly revenue to $81.9 million, driven by a significant 65% growth in Video and Broadband Solutions sales. The company’s adjusted EBITDA rose 42.6% to $11.6 million, highlighting strong financial performance in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.
