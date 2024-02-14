Vecima Networks Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at C$3.6 million, or C$0.15 per share. This compares with C$8.1 million, or C$0.35 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Vecima Networks Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$0.15 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$0.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 18.6% to C$62 million from C$76.2 million last year.

Vecima Networks Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): C$3.6 Mln. vs. C$8.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$0.15 vs. C$0.35 last year. -Analyst Estimates: C$0.06 -Revenue (Q2): C$62 Mln vs. C$76.2 Mln last year.

