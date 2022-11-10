Markets

Vecima Networks Inc. Q1 Profit Climbs

November 10, 2022 — 06:32 am EST

(RTTNews) - Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings totaled C$9.512 million, or C$0.41 per share. This compares with C$0.742 million, or C$0.03 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 126.7% to C$73.447 million from C$32.395 million last year.

Vecima Networks Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): C$9.512 Mln. vs. C$0.742 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$0.41 vs. C$0.03 last year. -Revenue (Q1): C$73.447 Mln vs. C$32.395 Mln last year.

