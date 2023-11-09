Vecima Networks Inc. Profit Declines In Q1

(RTTNews) - Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at C$1.7 million, or C$0.07 per share. This compares with C$9.5 million, or C$0.41 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Vecima Networks Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$0.09 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.2% to C$61.5 million from C$73.4 million last year.

Vecima Networks Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): C$1.7 Mln. vs. C$9.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$0.07 vs. C$0.41 last year. -Revenue (Q1): C$61.5 Mln vs. C$73.4 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.