Vecima Networks Inc. Announces Increase In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at C$5.8 million, or C$0.24 per share. This compares with C$4.5 million, or C$0.18 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Vecima Networks Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$0.31 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.3% to C$80.1 million from C$78.3 million last year.

Vecima Networks Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

