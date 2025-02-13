Vecima Networks Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO):

Earnings: -C$7.89 million in Q2 vs. C$3.59 million in the same period last year. EPS: -C$0.32 in Q2 vs. C$0.15 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Vecima Networks Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -C$0.25 per share for the period.

Revenue: C$71.22 million in Q2 vs. C$61.95 million in the same period last year.

