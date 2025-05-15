Vecima Networks Inc. Profit Retreats In Q3

(RTTNews) - Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$1.18 million, or C$0.05 per share. This compares with C$5.80 million, or C$0.24 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Vecima Networks Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$0.02 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 20.2% to C$63.98 million from C$80.14 million last year.

Vecima Networks Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$1.18 Mln. vs. C$5.80 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.05 vs. C$0.24 last year. -Revenue: C$63.98 Mln vs. C$80.14 Mln last year.

