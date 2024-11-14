Vecima Networks Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$2.15 million, or C$0.09 per share. This compares with C$1.75 million, or C$0.07 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Vecima Networks Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$0.10 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 33.2% to C$81.91 million from C$61.48 million last year.

Vecima Networks Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): C$2.15 Mln. vs. C$1.75 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$0.09 vs. C$0.07 last year. -Revenue (Q1): C$81.91 Mln vs. C$61.48 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.