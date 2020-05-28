VeChain to Develop Drug-Tracing Platform for Pharma Giant Bayer

One of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world is working with VeChain to develop a new blockchain-based traceability platform.

Bayer China revealed in an interview Thursday it had chosen VeChain as tech provider for a new blockchain-powered solution that will allow the firm â a branch of Bayer â to track clinical drugs across the supply chain.

Known as âCSecure,â the system loads a batch number relating to a specific drug onto the blockchain. Each drug can then be tracked as it moves across the supply chain, using timestamps and user-identification information at different waypoints. Because of the immutable nature of the blockchain, the data canât be changed by a non-permissioned third party.

VeChain won the right to work with Bayer China in a competition back in 2019, after it proposed the company consider implementing a blockchain-based supply chain solution. The proposal subsequently went on to become CSecure.

The system is based on ToolChain, a proprietary blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) system that allows VeChain to design and build full distributed ledger technology solutions to a clientâs specific requirements.

Bayer China is the latest in a series of high-profile partnerships for the blockchain project. Last June, the Chinese arm of supermarket chain Walmart, as well as Big Four accountancy firm PwC teamed up with VeChain to work on a new food tracking solution for China.

However, VeChain isnât saying much about the latest deal. A spokesperson told CoinDesk that the firm is bound by a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) and canât divulge further information about how CSecure would actually work âunder the hood.â

A statement from CEO and co-founder Sunny Lu did say he was grateful Bayer put VeChain through its paces in testing CSecureâs product design.

âWeâve experienced the rigorousness of the medical industry by working with Bayer China,â he said. âI feel Bayerâs professionalism and superb work ethic towards medicine and healthcare causes as a whole.â

Last year, Ugandaâs president backed a similar tracking project from MediConnect that was to use blockchain tech to fight the issue of counterfeit medicines.

