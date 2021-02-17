VEA, VCEB: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, which added 20,312,987 units, or a 1.1% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of VEA, in morning trading today Waste Connections is off about 0.9%, and Shopify is lower by about 7.7%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF, which added 400,000 units, for a 36.4% increase in outstanding units.

