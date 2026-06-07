Is VEA the Smartest Investment You Can Make Right Now?

Key Points

The Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) is outperfoming the S&P 500 and broad market U.S. ETFs.

Developed market international stocks are expected to outperform U.S. large caps over the next decade.

The VEA ETF is a must-own for investors seeking broad equity diversification across the globe.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF ›

Exchange-traded funds that track the S&P 500 pull in the bulk of assets from investors. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF became the first ETF to top $1 trillion in assets in early June. The three largest ETFs by assets all track the S&P 500. But is this really the smartest place to invest your money right now?

It's smart, for sure, to have a sizable chunk of your portfolio invested in the S&P 500 -- that will never change. But right now, a smarter move might be to invest in an ETF that tracks international markets, like the Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEMKT: VEA).

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

The Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF invests in the major developed markets outside the U.S., mirroring the FTSE Developed All-Cap Ex-US index.

The portfolio holds about 3,870 stocks, spanning the gamut of developed-market international stocks. About 50% of the portfolio comes from European stocks, while 38% are from the Pacific region. Around 11% are from North America, excluding the U.S., while 1% are from the Middle East.

The top three holdings are two Korean tech giants, Samsung and SK Hynix, and the Netherlands-based semiconductor stock ASML.

Why VEA is a must-own

Over the past 12 to 18 months, international stocks have outperformed their U.S. counterparts, as investors have rotated out of overvalued U.S. large caps into cheaper international markets with growth catalysts.

VEA is up about 15% year to date, while the VOO is up about 10%. Over the past year, VEA is up 28% while VOO has returned roughly 26%. Over the longer term, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has comfortably outperformed VEA, but U.S.-based tech stocks have fueled the bull market.

But that may be changing. According to many Wall Street experts, including those at Vanguard, international stocks are expected to outperform U.S. stocks over the next decade.

Vanguard strategists anticipate higher returns for international, developed-market, ex-U.S. stocks than U.S. large caps over the next 10 years. Strategists at Charles Schwab and Goldman Sachs, among others, say the same thing. There is a confluence of factors anticipated to contribute to international stock outperformance.

The strategists cite overvalued U.S. large caps, a weakening U.S. dollar, and the broadening of artificial intelligence (AI) beyond U.S. large caps into international markets. There are also potential tailwinds from favorable policy changes, increased defense spending, and investments in Europe and the Pacific.

So, while a healthy allocation to a broad S&P 500 ETF is always a good idea, investors would be smart to invest in VEA or a similar developed markets international ETF because that is where higher growth is expected over the next 10 years.

Should you buy stock in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $443,191!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,258,838!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 941% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 7, 2026.

Charles Schwab is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Dave Kovaleski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML, Goldman Sachs Group, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool recommends Charles Schwab and recommends the following options: short June 2026 $97.50 calls on Charles Schwab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.