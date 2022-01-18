Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, which added 69,283,251 units, or a 3.3% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of VEA, in morning trading today Camtek is down about 1%, and Micro Focus is up by about 0.3%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the MFUL ETF, which added 75,000 units, for a 37.5% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: VEA, MFUL: Big ETF Inflows

