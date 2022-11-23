VEA Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (Symbol: VEA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.86, changing hands as high as $42.95 per share. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VEA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VEA's low point in its 52 week range is $35.425 per share, with $51.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.88.
