VEA, BOCT: Big ETF Outflows

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, where 20,602,123 units were destroyed, or a 1.1% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of VEA, in morning trading today Enbridge is off about 0.5%, and Waste Connections is higher by about 1%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the BOCT ETF, which lost 1,025,000 of its units, representing a 29.7% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

