News & Insights

Stocks

VDM Group Sees Positive Cash Flow from Asset Disposal

November 06, 2024 — 02:27 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

VDM Group Limited (AU:VMG) has released an update.

VDM Group Limited reported a positive cash flow from investing activities, primarily driven by proceeds from the disposal of property, plant, and equipment, totaling $1,178,000 for the current quarter. Despite the operating cash flow showing a deficit, the overall cash position improved to $1,123,000 at quarter-end, providing a promising outlook for investors. The company’s strategic asset management appears to be paying off, suggesting potential growth opportunities in the near future.

For further insights into AU:VMG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.