VDM Group Sees Positive Cash Flow from Asset Disposal

VDM Group Limited reported a positive cash flow from investing activities, primarily driven by proceeds from the disposal of property, plant, and equipment, totaling $1,178,000 for the current quarter. Despite the operating cash flow showing a deficit, the overall cash position improved to $1,123,000 at quarter-end, providing a promising outlook for investors. The company’s strategic asset management appears to be paying off, suggesting potential growth opportunities in the near future.

