VDM Group Faces Cash Flow Challenges Amidst Operational Costs

November 06, 2024 — 02:27 am EST

VDM Group Limited (AU:VMG) has released an update.

VDM Group Limited reported a decrease in cash flow from operating and investing activities for the quarter ending March 2024, with net cash used in operations amounting to $76,000. The company’s cash balance decreased from $1.2 million at the beginning of the quarter to $1.1 million, reflecting ongoing challenges in managing operational costs. Investors may find these figures noteworthy as they indicate financial strain and potential impacts on future project developments.

