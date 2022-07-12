VDE Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Vanguard Energy ETF (Symbol: VDE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $95.13, changing hands as low as $93.78 per share. Vanguard Energy shares are currently trading off about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VDE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VDE's low point in its 52 week range is $62.92 per share, with $130.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $94.98.

