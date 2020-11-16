VDE Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the Vanguard Energy ETF (Symbol: VDE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $48.74, changing hands as high as $48.78 per share. Vanguard Energy shares are currently trading up about 5.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VDE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VDE's low point in its 52 week range is $30.03 per share, with $83.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.52.

