VDE Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the VDE ETF (Symbol: VDE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $102.54, changing hands as low as $100.47 per share. VDE shares are currently trading down about 6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VDE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VDE's low point in its 52 week range is $71.72 per share, with $130.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $100.32.

