VDE Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the Vanguard Energy ETF (Symbol: VDE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $73.49, changing hands as low as $72.20 per share. Vanguard Energy shares are currently trading off about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VDE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VDE's low point in its 52 week range is $50.59 per share, with $84.205 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $72.90.

