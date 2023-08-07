VCYT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Veracyte Inc (Symbol: VCYT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.65, changing hands as low as $24.47 per share. Veracyte Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VCYT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VCYT's low point in its 52 week range is $14.92 per share, with $32.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.71.

