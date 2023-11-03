VCYT Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Veracyte Inc (Symbol: VCYT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.30, changing hands as high as $24.91 per share. Veracyte Inc shares are currently trading up about 10.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VCYT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VCYT's low point in its 52 week range is $19.52 per share, with $32.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.66.

