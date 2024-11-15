VCTR vs. TPG: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors looking for stocks in the Financial - Investment Management sector might want to consider either Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR) or TPG Inc. (TPG). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Currently, Victory Capital Holdings has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while TPG Inc. has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that VCTR is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

VCTR currently has a forward P/E ratio of 11.97, while TPG has a forward P/E of 33.90. We also note that VCTR has a PEG ratio of 0.55. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. TPG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.10.

Another notable valuation metric for VCTR is its P/B ratio of 3.51. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, TPG has a P/B of 7.10.

Based on these metrics and many more, VCTR holds a Value grade of B, while TPG has a Value grade of D.

VCTR stands above TPG thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that VCTR is the superior value option right now.

