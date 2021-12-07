VCTR Ex-Dividend Reminder - 12/9/21

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/9/21, Victory Capital Holdings Inc (Symbol: VCTR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.17, payable on 12/27/21. As a percentage of VCTR's recent stock price of $34.70, this dividend works out to approximately 0.49%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from VCTR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.96% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of VCTR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VCTR's low point in its 52 week range is $15.69 per share, with $43.0929 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.66.

In Tuesday trading, Victory Capital Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 0.9% on the day.

