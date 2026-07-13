VCSH vs ISTB: Which Short-Duration Bond ETF Is the Best Investment in 2026?

Key Points

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF focus on investment-grade corporate debt provides a higher trailing-12-month dividend yield than the broad-market iShares fund

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF offers significantly greater diversification with over 7,000 holdings compared to 3,000 for the Vanguard fund

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF is the more cost-efficient option with an expense ratio of 0.03% and significantly larger assets under management

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While Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) provides concentrated exposure to investment-grade corporate debt, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) offers a more diversified portfolio including Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities.

Investors seeking short-duration fixed income have two distinct paths: a focused corporate bond strategy or a broad-market composite. Both funds target the one- to five-year maturity window, aiming to provide higher yields than cash while keeping sensitivity to interest rate changes relatively low. This comparison explores the costs and composition of these low-volatility building blocks.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric VCSH ISTB Issuer Vanguard iShares Share price $78.69 (as of 2026-07-09) $48.05 (as of 2026-07-09) Expense ratio 0.03% 0.06% 1-yr return (as of 2026-07-09) 3.90% 3.50% Dividend yield 4.50% 4.30% Beta 0.13 0.11 AUM $50.5 billion $5.1 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield as of the close of trading July 9.

The Vanguard fund is the more affordable option, carrying an expense ratio of 0.03% compared to 0.06% for the iShares fund. This 0.03 percentage point difference is negligible for small balances but may matter for larger portfolios. Additionally, VCSH offers a slightly higher payout, with a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 4.50% versus 4.30% for ISTB.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric VCSH ISTB Max drawdown (5 yr) (9.50%) (9.40%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,124 $1,092

What's inside

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF provides diversified exposure to the short end of the fixed income market. Its holdings count is quite high at 7,030, and its largest positions include U.S. Treasury 3.875% notes 1.1% 06/15/2028 at 1.10%, BlackRock institutional money market fund at 0.94%, and Treasury 4% notes at 0.93% of assets. The fund seeks to track a broad universe that includes U.S. Treasury bonds, government-related debt, and investment-grade corporate securities. It was launched in 2012. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has paid $2.05 per share over the trailing 12 months, which on its recent ~$48.05 share price works out to a 4.30% yield.

In contrast, the Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF focuses more narrowly on high-quality corporate bonds with a dollar-weighted average maturity of one to five years. Its holdings count is 3,030 and its top holdings include U.S. Treasury notes 0.36%, bonds of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) 0.23%, and bonds issued by AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) at 0.21%. It was launched in 2009. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has paid $3.51 per share over the trailing 12 months, which on its recent ~$78.69 share price works out to a 4.50% yield.

Which ETF is the better buy?

Given that investors typically want their bond holdings to provide stability, ITSB’s slightly lower maximum drawdown relative to VCSH is a point in its favor. Still, one-tenth of one percentage point isn’t a huge differentiating factor.

The minimum difference here is returns. VSCH beats ITSB in every time frame, including the recent 2-month and year-to-date periods, as well as longer-term. Over the 3-, 5-, and 10-year time frames, VCSH has returned annualized rates of 5.7%, 2.4%, and 2.7%, respectively.

By comparison, ITSB has returned 5.1%, 1.9%, and 2.3% over the 3-year, 5-year, and 10-year look-backs. While that’s not a huge difference from the Vanguard fund, the iShares is a consistent underperformer compared to its competitor. Consider that over the past 10 years, a $10,000 investment into ITSB would now be worth $548 less than an identical investment into VCSH. That’s real money.

Given that both these bond funds provide exposure to the same short-duration end of the bond market, the superior performer makes Vanguard’s VCSH the clear winner.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

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Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AbbVie. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.