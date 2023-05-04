Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, where 11,992,105 units were destroyed, or a 2.4% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the SRHQ ETF, which lost 1,400,000 of its units, representing a 26.9% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: VCSH, SRHQ: Big ETF Outflows

