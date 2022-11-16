Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, where 36,090,601 units were destroyed, or a 6.5% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the ProShares UltraShort Health Care, which lost 100,000 of its units, representing a 35.7% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: VCSH, RXD: Big ETF Outflows

