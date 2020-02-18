VCSH, OMFS: Big ETF Outflows

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, where 14,465,738 units were destroyed, or a 4.6% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Invesco Russell 2000Dynamic Multifactor ETF, which lost 1,200,000 of its units, representing a 35.8% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of OMFS, in morning trading today Amedisys is up about 0.2%, and Essent Group is up by about 0.4%.

