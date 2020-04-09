VCSH Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: VCSH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $80.69, changing hands as high as $80.90 per share. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VCSH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VCSH's low point in its 52 week range is $71.19 per share, with $82.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $80.81.

