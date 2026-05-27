VCSH and IGSB Are Nearly Identical. Here's How to Choose Between Them.

Key Points

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF both provide low-cost exposure to high-quality debt with modest price fluctuations.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF offers a slightly higher trailing-12-month dividend yield than the Vanguard fund.

Both funds demonstrate similar risk profiles with identical five-year maximum drawdowns and very low beta scores.

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Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) and iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) both provide low-cost exposure to high-quality debt with nearly identical risk-adjusted returns.

Investors seeking to balance income and price stability often turn to short-term corporate bonds. Both funds focus on investment-grade securities with maturities between one and five years, making them suitable for conservative portfolios that want higher yields than cash without the volatility of long-term debt.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric VCSH IGSB Issuer Vanguard iShares Expense ratio 0.03% 0.04% 1-yr return (as of May 20, 2026) 4.60% 4.70% Dividend yield 4.40% 4.60% Beta 0.13 0.12 AUM $49.5 billion $22.0 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

The Vanguard fund offers a slightly lower expense ratio of 0.03% compared to 0.04% for its peer. While the cost difference is minimal, IGSB has provided a slightly higher trailing-12-month distribution yield of 4.60%.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric VCSH IGSB Max drawdown (5 yr) (9.50%) (9.50%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,120 $1,125

What's inside

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF is a massive, highly diversified fixed-income fund that holds 4,601 individual bonds. It focuses on U.S. dollar-denominated investment-grade corporate debt with remaining maturities between one and five years. Its top holdings are exceptionally spread out, with no single position exceeding 0.31% of the portfolio. Launched in 2007, the fund has paid $2.39 per share in dividends over the trailing 12 months.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF also focuses strictly on the fixed-income market with no equity sector breakdown. Despite its $49.5 billion in assets under management (AUM), the fund reports a concentrated pool of 12 holdings in this dataset, where no single position exceeds 0.55% of the portfolio. Launched in 2009, the Vanguard fund has a trailing-12-month dividend of $3.51 per share and maintains a dollar-weighted average maturity of one to five years.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

Short-term investment-grade corporate bonds occupy a specific and useful role in a long-term portfolio. They are not designed to deliver equity-like returns, but to generate reliable income, preserve capital, and add stability when stock markets turn volatile. Corporations pay more than the U.S. government to borrow money, which is why these funds yield more than comparable Treasury funds while still maintaining the safety profile of high-quality, investment-grade debt.

VCSH and IGSB are two of the most cost-efficient ways to access that space, and they are remarkably similar. Both hold hundreds of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in one to five years. Both charge fees so low the difference between them amounts to roughly one dollar per year on a $10,000 investment. Both deliver nearly identical yields and risk-adjusted returns.

The most meaningful difference is scale. VCSH manages more than twice the assets of IGSB, giving it deeper liquidity and a longer track record. For most long-term investors, the practical choice comes down to brokerage preference. If you’re a Vanguard investor, VCSH is the easy choice. Those on other platforms will find IGSB an equally sound alternative.

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Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.