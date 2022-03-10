VCs Double Down as Global Conflict Erupts

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

This past weekend, a discovery was made 10,000 feet below the surface of the Weddell Sea, just east of the Antarctic Peninsula. It’s being called the most challenging shipwreck search in history.

Millions of dollars were spent to locate the Endurance, the famous ship captained by Ernest Shackleton. The ship sank in 1915 in one of the most remote and inhospitable places on earth.

Incredibly, the entire crew survived by sailing and camping in tiny rescue boats for more than a year. It’s widely considered one of the most incredible survival stories of all time. Many books have been written about the expedition.

Now, in 2022, the actual discovery of the sunken Endurance is almost as unlikely as the survival story of the entire crew back in 1915. Locating the vessel was like finding a needle in a haystack — a haystack that comprises two miles of virtually frozen sea with floating icesheets, which caused the ship to sink in the first place.

Both stories prove that humans can do things that seem absolutely impossible.

But that’s what humans do. We overcome, we adapt, and we push forward until we find success.

And really, that’s what the investing world is all about…

It’s especially true when it comes to venture capital.

Record-Breaking VC Raises

You’ll find that the most successful entrepreneurs are some of the most stubborn people in the world. They don’t quit until they reach their goals…

And as investors, those are the kinds of people we want to back — the Shackletons of entrepreneurship.

Obviously, that is much easier said than done. It’s extremely difficult to find people who know how to build companies…

It’s even harder to find people that know how to build companies and helm them in high-growth industries with a shoestring budget and no road map to follow…

But that doesn’t stop venture capitalists from trying. And as of this past week, there is even more money flowing into the world of early-stage startup investing.

According to Pitchbook, “the nation’s venture ecosystem has raised over $50 billion across 132 funds” in just the first two months of 2022. “That’s already nearly 40% of last year’s record-breaking fundraising figure of $132.5 billion.”

This eye-popping amount of money raised so far this year is looking to target trends that are just entering the mainstream (most notably, crypto and web3 themed companies).

3 Funds Targeting Web3 and Crypto

This past week, three new funds announced huge raises.

Let’s take a look at what their funding strategies:

Bain Capital Crypto: $560 million

This new VC fund intends to “support crypto/web3 builders from seed through growth with a highly technical and collaborative approach.” Furthermore, the fund believes “that we are at the precipice of a monumental technology shift towards open, community-driven, and decentralized services. Touching how we play, work, and transact, this seismic shift may prove the most important technological development of our lifetimes.”

Electric Capital: $1 billion

This fund is investing in crypto networks, Web3 protocols, and blockchain-enabled businesses. They’ve outlined their entire strategy and have laid out their ideas of projects they are looking to fund. Electric Capital already has an impressive portfolio of Web3 investments, with many of those investments being held in actual tokens.

Founders Fund: $5.3 billion

Technically, the $5.3 billion that Founders Fund raised spans across two funds with $1.9 billion allocated towards early-stage companies and $3.4 billion going toward growth-stage companies. When asked by TechCrunch which sectors they’d be investing in, the fund answered, “We’re non-thematic. It’s more that listening to big, bold ideas, across sectors, has unequivocally driven our best returns.” (The fund has a sizeable crypto holding, of which over two-thirds is in Bitcoin (BTC-USD).)

Even with the world in turmoil, VC funds are popping up and investing in the most breakthrough technologies of our generation…

As private investors, we should be investing, too.

“Buy When There Is Blood in the Streets”

You’ve probably heard that saying before when it comes to publicly traded stocks. Investing when times are tough in the markets can prove to be lucrative in the long term.

Yes, it’s hard. And it may even go against your “gut” feeling. (Cause no one wants to buy a downward-trending asset.)

I dare say it even takes endurance to invest this way.

But the fact of the matter is, when markets are down… valuable companies get brought down right with it. Investing in that value, while it’s on sale, can make you substantial gains.

We don’t have to look any further than the beginning of the 2008/2009 financial crisis for proof.

At the end of 2008, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was trading 50% down from its 2007 highs — a big blow to anyone who bought the stock.

Fundamentally, though, nothing had changed about the company. The iPhone was out in the world, disrupting communication as we knew it. Apple’s CEO and visionary Steve Jobs was still launching new, sleek, highly sought-after products.

The stock was beaten down, along with the rest of the market.

But had you held on or bought more while the world was seemingly falling apart, you would have been greatly rewarded…

By the end of 2012 you would have been sitting on around a 175% gain…

By 2019? A 652% gain…

And even with the recent downtrend, if you still held Apple shares today, you would be sitting on over a 2,300% winner…

But you had to do the hard thing. You had to have the endurance to see it through.

That endurance is even more important when it comes to private investing.

Earlier this week I said:

“We are going to see an incredible amount of change this year. So much that it’s going to scare the heck out of most people.”

Well, venture capital investing often has the most success when times are more uncertain.

The best opportunities — with the largest upside — often become available in turbulent times.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, record high inflation, and the most recent Russia/Ukraine crisis (just to name a few), there are still some really amazing breakthroughs happening.

Breakthroughs in blockchain technology and Web3… breakthroughs in anti-aging and longevity…

The private companies making those breakthroughs happen are the ones we want to own.

And that is what we are on the hunt for here at VC Digest.

