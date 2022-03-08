Technology

VCs are victims of their own success

Robert Cyran Reuters
NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - That’s an argument author Sebastian Mallaby makes in his new book on the financiers behind the world’s technology giants. He also discusses the role of luck, founders’ increasing power, late-stage investment pile-on risks and Chinese tech in this episode of The Exchange podcast.

Listen to the podcast https://play.acast.com/s/reuterstheexchange/vcs-are-victims-of-their-own-success

