VCIT vs IEI: Which Bond Strategy Is Better for Income Investors?

Key Points

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF offers a significantly lower 0.03% expense ratio and a higher dividend yield through its exposure to investment-grade corporate credit.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF provides a more conservative risk profile with lower volatility and a shallower 13.90% maximum drawdown.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has delivered higher total returns over both the 1-year and 5-year periods but carries greater credit risk.

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The iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) offers a conservative U.S. government focus, while the Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) provides higher yields through diversified corporate credit exposure.

Investors often weigh the safety of government-backed debt against the higher income potential of corporate bonds. While both funds target the intermediate segment of the yield curve, they differ significantly in credit quality, expense structures, and historical price volatility. This analysis compares a Treasury-focused bond fund with an investment-grade corporate alternative to help clarify which might better serve a portfolio allocation during different interest rate environments.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric VCIT IEI Issuer Vanguard iShares Share price (as of 7/23/26) $81.12 $116.16 Expense ratio 0.03% 0.15% 1-yr return (as of 7/23/26) 3.10% 1.80% Dividend yield 4.90% 3.70% Beta 0.33 0.14 AUM $69.5 billion $18.0 billion

Cost-conscious investors may prefer the Vanguard fund, which features a highly competitive 0.03% expense ratio, making it significantly more affordable than the 0.15% charged by the iShares fund. This expense gap of 0.12 percentage points can impact long-term compounding. Furthermore, the Vanguard fund offers a higher payout, providing 1.21 percentage points more in annual distribution yield than its Treasury-focused counterpart.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric VCIT IEI Max drawdown (5 yr) (20.60%) (14.60%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,033 $1,001

What’s inside

The iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF focuses exclusively on U.S. Treasury securities with remaining maturities between three and seven years. It holds 83 positions, all of which are Treasury Notes. The fund was launched in 2007. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has paid $4.28 per share over the trailing 12 months, which on its recent ~$116.16 share price works out to a 3.70% yield.

The Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF tracks the Bloomberg U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index by investing in investment-grade debt from industrial, utility, and financial issuers. It is more diversified with about 2,200 holdings; no single position exceeds 0.31% of the portfolio. The fund was launched in 2009. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has paid $3.96 per share over the trailing 12 months, which on its recent ~$81.12 share price works out to a 4.90% yield.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

Intermediate bonds like those held in the IEI and VCIT ETFs produce higher yields than short-term bonds but lower interest-rate risk than long-term bonds. For many investors looking to diversify their portfolios and generate some consistent income, intermediate bonds could be a sweet spot.

Choosing between IEI and VCIT means deciding whether you want to hold only Treasury bonds issued by the government or corporate bonds issued by companies. Treasury bonds are lower-risk than corporate bonds, because it’s unlikely the U.S. government will default on its loans. But that added security also comes with a lower payout and weaker overall growth. If your focus is on capital preservation with a little bit of income, a Treasury-focused ETF like IEI could make sense.

VCIT dwarfs IEI in overall size, with nearly $70 billion in assets under management and more than 2,000 individual holdings. That large portfolio size is important because corporate bonds do carry more risk than Treasuries — a company could theoretically run into financial difficulty and default on its debt. The reward for taking on this extra risk is a higher payout and a more attractive overall return. It’s also much less expensive to own than IEI, with an expense ratio of just 0.03%.

Neither of these picks will deliver outrageous returns or monster payouts, but both could be solid components of a longer-term portfolio diversification and capital preservation strategy.

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Sarah Sidlow has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.