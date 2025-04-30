VCI Global's Fintech Subsidiary Credilab Secures $1 Million Investment from Triple Helix Capital to Accelerate Growth and Financial Inclusion

VCI Global's fintech subsidiary, Credilab, received a $1 million investment from Triple Helix Capital to enhance its digital lending platform.

Quiver AI Summary

VCI Global Limited announced that its fintech subsidiary, Credilab Sdn Bhd, has secured a $1 million strategic investment from Dubai-based Triple Helix Capital Ltd. Credilab, a digital lending platform, aims to enhance financial inclusion by offering same-day loans to underserved microfinance and SME sectors in Malaysia. Operating under government regulations, Credilab utilizes advanced technology to streamline lending processes, achieving significant growth with a 116% revenue increase in the first half of 2024 and a loan book value of $13.3 million. The investment will help Credilab expand its platform and product offerings, positioning it as a leading force in the global fintech market. CEO Dato’ Victor Hoo highlighted the investment as validation of Credilab's innovative approach and strong financial performance.

Potential Positives

Credilab secured a strategic investment of US$1 million from Triple Helix Capital, enhancing its financial position and growth potential.

Credilab experienced a significant 116% year-over-year revenue increase, highlighting its successful market demand and operational performance.

The company maintained a near-zero Non-Performing Loan (NPL) rate, showcasing its effective risk management and strong credit technology.

Credilab's loan book value grew by 67%, indicating strong engagement and demand in its target microfinance and SME segments.

Potential Negatives

Despite the impressive growth figures, Credilab's annual revenue of US$0.7 million still indicates that it is in a relatively early stage of revenue generation, which may raise concerns about its long-term viability and market saturation potential.

The press release emphasizes the low Non-Performing Loan (NPL) rate, but does not address potential risks related to credit quality over time as it scales, leaving investors unclear about future credit risk management.

The reliance on forward-looking statements raises a significant concern regarding the uncertainty of achieving the stated growth and profitability goals, which could lead to inconsistencies in performance expectations.

FAQ

What investment has Credilab recently secured?

Credilab has secured a strategic investment worth US$1 million from Triple Helix Capital Ltd.

How does Credilab promote financial inclusion?

Credilab promotes financial inclusion by providing same-day loan disbursements to underserved microfinance and SME sectors.

What is Credilab's current revenue growth rate?

Credilab recorded a 116% year-over-year revenue increase, reaching US$0.7 million in the first half of 2024.

What are Credilab's key features?

Key features include instant cash loans, minimal documentation, short processing times, and flexible repayment options.

What is VCI Global's focus as a holding company?

VCI Global focuses on sectors like AI & Robotics, Fintech, Cybersecurity, Renewable Energy, and Capital Market Consultancy.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$VCIG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $VCIG stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global” or the “Company”) today announced that its fintech subsidiary, Credilab Sdn Bhd (“Credilab”), a fast-scaling digital lending platform, has secured a strategic investment worth US$1 million from Triple Helix Capital Ltd (“Triple Helix”), a leading Dubai-based private investment fund.





Credilab is focused on promoting financial inclusion by providing same-day loan disbursements to the microfinance and small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) segments that have historically been underserved by traditional banks. Operating under a licensed money lending business approved by the Ministry of Housing and Local Government in Malaysia, Credilab leverages cutting-edge technology to streamline the entire lending process – from loan applications and credit scoring to contract execution and disbursements – while ensuring regulatory compliance and secure payment processing for a seamless customer experience.





Building on its innovative platform and operational excellence, Credilab has achieved rapid growth, positioning itself as a next-generation fintech startup with unicorn potential. In the first half of 2024, Credilab recorded US$0.7 million in revenue, representing a 116% year-over-year increase, while maintaining a near-zero Non-Performing Loan (NPL) rate, setting a new benchmark in credit technology. Additionally, Credilab’s loan book value grew by 67%, reaching US$13.3 million as of June 2024, reflecting strong demand and engagement across its target segments.





Powered by a scalable and resilient lending model that minimizes credit risk and unlocks capital for underserved markets, Credilab is entering an aggressive growth phase. Strengthened by the strategic investment from Triple Helix, the company is accelerating its platform expansion, broadening its financial product suite, and executing a market entry strategy aimed at delivering exponential revenue growth and long-term value creation for stakeholders. Credilab is firmly positioning itself to become a category-defining leader in the global fintech landscape.





“This strategic investment by Triple Helix validates Credilab’s innovative business model, robust financial performance, and exceptional risk management. We believe Credilab is well on its way to becoming a major fintech success story in Southeast Asia and beyond,” said Dato’ Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.





About Credilab Sdn Bhd





Credilab is a proprietary fintech platform designed to streamline the digital lending process, from online applications and credit scoring to Know Your Customer (KYC) verification and disbursement. It offers customized financial analytics, strengthens regulatory compliance, and ensures secure payment processing.





Focused on financial inclusion, Credilab provides accessible micro-financing solutions to underserved individuals, bridging the credit gap with advanced technology and user-centric design.





Key features of Credilab include:







Instant Cash Loans with minimal documentation



Instant Cash Loans with minimal documentation



Short Processing Times for fast disbursements



Short Processing Times for fast disbursements



Flexible and Convenient Repayment Options











For more information, please log on to



https://www.credilab.my/



.





About Triple Helix Capital Ltd





Triple Helix is an investment management company based in the DIFC and licensed by the DFSA. The firm specializes in sourcing and managing investment opportunities across sectors, including digital healthcare, biotech, education, and technology. By leveraging strong relationships with sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, and family groups, Triple Helix Capital focuses on acquiring, restructuring, and divesting portfolio assets at attractive valuations, aiming to generate value for its investors. The company’s experienced team has deep ties to the GCC, with expertise in private equity, venture capital, and regional economic development.





For more information, please visit



https://triplehelixcapital.com/



.





About VCI Global Limited





VCI Global is a diversified global holding company with a strategic focus on AI & Robotics, Fintech, Cybersecurity, Renewable Energy, and Capital Market Consultancy. With a strong presence in Asia, Europe, and the United States, VCI Global is committed to driving technological innovation, sustainable growth, and financial excellence across multiple industries.





For more information on the Company, please log on to



https://v-capital.co/



.





Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements





This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company’s ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, the effects of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company’s products and the Company’s customers’ economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.





CONTACT INFORMATION:





For media queries, please contact:





VCI GLOBAL LIMITED







enquiries@v-capital.co





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.