VCI Global regains compliance with Nasdaq minimum bid price rule

VCI Global (VCIG) has received written notice from the Listing Qualifications Staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market informing the Company that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) for continued listing. To regain compliance with the Rule, the Company’s stock was required to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 or more for at least 10 consecutive business days, which was achieved during the period between November 6, 2024, to November 20, 2024; on November 21, 2024, Nasdaq informed the Company that it has achieved compliance with such Rule. Therefore, the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Staff considers the prior bid price deficiency matter now closed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.