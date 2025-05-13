VCI Global Limited Reports Record Revenue of $27.8 Million for Fiscal Year 2024, Marking 41% Year-Over-Year Growth

VCI Global Limited reports 2024 financial results with a 41% revenue increase to $27.8 million, driven by strong growth in technology and fintech sectors.

VCI Global Limited, a diversified holding company focused on AI & Robotics, Fintech, Cybersecurity, Renewable Energy, and Capital Market Consultancy, announced its financial results for 2024, reporting a record revenue of US$27.8 million, a 41% increase year-over-year. The company showed strong growth in various segments, notably a 155% surge in revenue from technology development and consultancy, attributed to its expanding technological capabilities. VCI Global is implementing a strategic plan that includes the carve-out IPO of its consulting arm, V Capital Consulting Group Limited, and expansion into Singapore and Hong Kong. The company plans to further develop AI and cybersecurity services while enhancing its fintech and renewable energy ventures. Despite challenges, VCI Global remains focused on sustainable growth and value creation for shareholders, as highlighted by its robust deal pipeline and increasing cash position.

Potential Positives

VCI Global achieved record-high revenue of US$27.8 million for fiscal year 2024, a 41% year-over-year increase, demonstrating strong growth across its business segments.

The technology development, solutions, and consultancy segment saw revenue surge by 155% to US$11.4 million, highlighting the company's successful expansion into high-growth areas.

Strategic office expansion into Singapore and Hong Kong is set to enhance VCI Global's cybersecurity services and strengthen its footprint in the Greater China capital markets.

The planned public listing of V Capital Consulting Group Limited, the company's consulting arm, is positioned to enhance shareholder value by creating an independent, pure-play advisory entity.

Potential Negatives

Net comprehensive income for the fiscal year 2024 indicates a significant loss of approximately $4.2 million, compared to a profit of $8.3 million in the previous year, which could raise concerns about overall business performance and profitability.

While revenue has increased, the operating income only saw an 8% rise, potentially signaling challenges in cost control and operational efficiency amid aggressive expansion efforts.

IT expenses surged by 906%, suggesting a potential issue with budget management or project overruns related to expanding technological capabilities, which may impact future financial stability.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global” or the “Company”), a diversified global holding company with a strategic focus on AI & Robotics, Fintech, Cybersecurity, Renewable Energy, and Capital Market Consultancy, is proud to announce its audited financial results for the financial year ended December 31, 2024 (the “Financial Results”).







VCI Global delivered record-high revenue of US$27.8 million for fiscal year 2024, marking a 41% year-over-year (YoY) increase, driven by strong performance across capital market consultancy, technology, and fintech segments.



Gross profit rose 39% YoY to US$22.9 million, reflecting disciplined cost management and effective expansion across multiple verticals.



Revenue from the technology development, solutions, and consultancy segment surged by 155% YoY to US$11.4 million, supported by a healthy 79% gross profit margin, highlighting strong scalability and sustainable momentum.



The carve-out IPO of V Capital Consulting Group Limited (“VCCG”), VCI Global’s consulting arm, is underway, positioning it as an independent pure-play capital markets advisory entity.



Strategic office expansion into Singapore and Hong Kong will scale VCI Global’s cybersecurity services and deepen its capital market presence in Greater China.











Building on a record-setting year, VCI Global is accelerating the development of its cross-sector platform strategy, seamlessly integrating AI infrastructure, Cybersecurity-as-a-Service (CSaaS), fintech solutions, renewable energy assets, and capital market offerings. Key milestones for 2025 include the planned public listing of VCCG, the continued expansion of AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS) and CSaaS through V Gallant Sdn Bhd (“V Gallant”), the enhancement of fintech infrastructure capabilities, and the rollout of solar energy initiatives to support the broader digital economy.





“Our strong performance reflects bold, strategic execution across high-growth sectors where we see sustained demand. From establishing VCCG as a pure-play advisory powerhouse to scaling our AI and cybersecurity capabilities, every initiative is part of our mission to build future-ready infrastructure. With a robust deal pipeline and targeted geographic expansion, we remain firmly focused on creating long-term value for our shareholders,” said Dato’ Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.







FINANCIAL RESULTS







Revenue was US$27.8 million for fiscal year 2024, representing an increase of 41% YoY from US$19.8 million for fiscal year 2023. The increase in revenue was primarily attributable to strong performance across all core verticals – capital market consultancy, AI and technology, and fintech – driven by deliberate investments in talent, infrastructure, and product development as part of VCI Global’s aggressive expansion strategy.







VCI Global’s revenue generated from the business strategy consultancy segment fee increased by 1% to US$14.8 million for the fiscal year 2024, compared to US$14.7 million for the fiscal year 2023. The company continued to execute high-impact transactions, including the successful Nasdaq listings of Founder Group Limited (FGL) on October 23, 2024, and YY Group Holding Limited (YYGH) on April 22, 2024. Several other clients are currently in the advanced stages of the IPO process, underscoring VCI Global’s strong market positioning and growing credibility within the U.S. capital markets. This robust pipeline reinforces the firm’s ability to deliver value and sustain long-term growth in this segment.



The Company’s revenue generated from technology development, solutions and consultancy increased significantly by 155% to US$11.4 million for fiscal year 2024, compared to US$4.5 million for fiscal year 2023. This remarkable growth was due to the expansion of the company’s technological capabilities and the launch of new projects, including generative AI solutions and AI digital human technology.



Revenue generated from interest income increased significantly by US$801 thousand, from US$413 thousand in fiscal year 2023 to US$1.2 million in fiscal year 2024, marking a 194% growth. This substantial increase was primarily driven by the expansion of our customer loan base compared to the prior financial year.



VCI Global’s revenue generated from other services increased over 52% to US$373.0 thousand for fiscal year 2024, compared to US$244.7 thousand for fiscal 2023. Other services revenue consists of loan processing fees, management fees and training fees. The increase was due to the higher loan processing fees generated from microfinancing activities during the fiscal year 2024.















For the Fiscal Year Ended December 31

















2024









2023









Change

















USD









USD









%













Revenue from Business Strategy Consultancy





14,824,502









14,654,120









1.2





%









Revenue from Technology Development, Solutions and





Consultancy





11,412,582









4,472,559









155.2





%









Interest Income





1,214,842









413,354









193.9





%









Others





372,965









244,715









52.4





%









Total Revenue





27,824,891









19,784,748









40.6





%













Other Income for fiscal year 2024 was US$241.6 thousand, representing a decrease of 47%, compared to US$163.9 thousand in fiscal year 2023





EBITDA of US$8.3 million in fiscal year 2024, reflecting a 30% margin of revenue, compared to US$7.3 million in fiscal year 2023.





Net Income for the fiscal year 2024 amounted to US$7.6 million, representing a significant increase of US$0.4 million from a net income of US$7.2 million for the fiscal year 2023.





Cost of Service was US$4.9 million for the financial year ended December 31, 2024, representing an increase of 48% from US$3.4 million for the financial year ended December 31, 2023.







Consultant fee costs decreased by 9% to US$2.2 million for the fiscal year 2024, compared to US$2.4 million in fiscal year 2023. Overall, consultant fees remained relatively consistent across both years, with the slight decline primarily due to the timing of project milestones and the completion of certain consultancy scopes in earlier phases. These fees generally reflect the Company’s engagement of third-party professionals, including legal counsel, auditors, and financial consultants, to support its client services. Such costs are bundled into the comprehensive IPO advisory services provided to clients.



IT expenses increased by 906% to US$2.4 million for the financial year ended December 31, 2024, compared to US$239.4 thousand for the financial year ended December 31, 2023. This significant surge was primarily due to the expansion of expertise in developing generative AI solutions and AI digital human technology.



Subscription fee was US$10.9 thousand for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, compared to US$30.7 thousand for the fiscal year ended December 3, 2023, due to a lesser subscription to a service provider which provides media monitoring, analytics and insight solutions.



Other cost of service decreased by US$335 thousand from US$669 thousand in fiscal year 2023 to US$334 thousand in fiscal year 2024, major due to the reduction of fees paid to subcontractors and accreditation fees, subsequent to the disposal of certain subsidiaries on March 31, 2024.















2024









2023









Change

















USD









USD









%













Consultant Fee





2,194,536









2,413,237









-9.1





%









IT Expenses





2,408,554









239,426









906.0





%









Subscription Fee





10,892









30,720









-64.5





%









Referral Fee





181,139









552,263









-67.2





%









Others





153,072









116,503









31.4





%









Total





4,948,193









3,352,149









47.6





%













Depreciation expenses were US$238 thousand in fiscal year 2024, representing an increase of 47%, compared to US$162 thousand in fiscal year 2023. The increase was primarily due to additional assets acquired, including renovations for the newly leased offices and campus, as well as purchases of computer software and office equipment.





Employee benefit expenses reported as US$6.8 million for the financial year ended December 31, 2024, compared to US$5.4 million for the financial year ended December 31, 2023. This increase was primarily driven by business expansion and the corresponding growth in headcount across multiple segments to support operational and strategic initiatives.





Operating income increased to US$7.7 million in fiscal year 2024, reflecting an increase of 8% compared to US$7.1 million in fiscal year 2023. This increase was primarily driven by the increase in revenue from Technology Development, Solutions, and Consultancy, resulting in a 155% increase due to the expansion of the Company’s technological capabilities and the launch of new projects, including generative AI solutions and AI digital human technology.





As a result of the above, profit for the financial year ended December 31, 2024 was US$7.6 million, compared to US$7.2 million for the financial year ended December 31, 2023.





Basic and diluted earnings per share was US$54.74 for the financial year ended December 31, 2024, compared to US$200.28 for the financial year ended December 31, 2023, reflecting a decrease of US$145.54, or 72.7%







CASH POSITION AND CAPITAL ALLOCATION







Net cash generated from operating activities was US$22.3 million in fiscal year 2024, a significant increase of US$21.1 million from US$1.2 million in fiscal year 2023.





Net cash used in investing activities was US$48.6 million as of December 31, 2024, increase significantly from US$4.0 million as of December 21, 2023. In addition to the acquisition of intangible assets totalling US$2.3 million, the increase was primarily attributable to VCI Global’s investments in Founder Group Limited, Reveillon Group Limited, and Marvis Inc.





Net cash generated from financing activities amounted to US$34.5 million in fiscal year 2024, representing an increase of US$31.5 million from US$3 million in fiscal year 2023. The increase is mainly due to proceeds from the issuance of shares totalling US$35.0 million.





Cash and cash equivalents were recorded at US$8.1 million as of December 31, 2024, representing a significant increase of 702%, compared to the US$1.0 million as of December 31, 2023. The balance includes cash in Ringgit Malaysia, United States Dollar and other currencies, primarily consisting of cash on hand, bank balances, and funds in share trading accounts.





About VCI Global Limited





VCI Global is a diversified global holding company with a strategic focus on AI & Robotics, Fintech, Cybersecurity, Renewable Energy, and Capital Market Consultancy. With a strong presence in Asia, Europe, and the United States, VCI Global is committed to driving technological innovation, sustainable growth, and financial excellence across multiple industries.





For more information on the Company, please log on to



https://v-capital.co/



.





Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements





This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company’s ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, the effects of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company’s products and the Company’s customers’ economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.





CONTACT INFORMATION:





For media queries, please contact:





VCI GLOBAL LIMITED







enquiries@v-capital.co







View original content:







Financial Tables









VCI Global Limited and Its Subsidiaries









Consolidated Statements of Financial Position









As of December 31, 2023 and 2024















December 31,





2024









December 31,





2023













USD









USD











ASSETS











































Non-current assets





















Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income





28,547,482









8,360,497









Financial assets, at fair value through profit and loss





-









15,861









Property and equipment





573,084









696,865









Right-of-use assets





120,670









262,337









Intangible assets





7,288,633









1,024,316









Deferred initial public offering expense





-









-









Loan receivables





6,562,292









4,619,070









Deferred tax assets





-









74,009









Total non-current assets





43,092,161









15,052,955





























Current assets





















Trade and other receivables





30,009,175









6,308,063









Loan receivables





10,283,529









3,350,889









Tax Recoverable





73,976









-









Cash and bank balances





8,100,899









1,010,455









Total current assets





48,467,579









10,669,407





























Total assets





91,559,740









25,722,362





























LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









































Current liabilities





















Trade and other payables





4,415,133









4,223,722









Warrant liabilities





33,305









428,025









Lease liabilities





82,431









154,788









Bank and other borrowings





160,455









147,577









Amount due to related parties





487,111









-









Income tax payable





-









54,739









Total current liabilities





5,178,435









5,008,851





























Non-current liabilities





















Lease liabilities





37,553









118,749









Bank and other borrowings





21,936









53,455









Amount due to related parties





-









283,346









Total non-current liabilities





59,489









455,550





























Total liabilities





5,237,924









5,464,401



















VCI Global Limited and Its Subsidiaries









Consolidated Statements of Financial Position









As of December 31, 2023 and 2024















December 31,





2024









December 31,





2023













USD









USD









Capital and reserves





















Share capital





76,395,175













9,589,508













Capital reserve





1,461,292













1,423,433













Fair value reserve





(480,596





)









365,389













Translation reserves





(981,534





)









587,526













(Accumulated losses)/Retained earnings





9,928,734













9,183,823













Attributable to equity owners of the Company





86,323,071













21,149,679













Non-controlling interests





(1,255





)









(891,718





)









Total equity





86,321,816













20,257,961

































Total liabilities and equity





91,559,740













25,722,362























VCI Global Limited and Its Subsidiaries









Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income/(Loss)









For The Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2024















December 31,





2024









December 31,





2023













USD









USD









Revenue





27,824,891













19,519,687













Revenue - related party





0













265,061













Total revenue





27,824,891













19,784,748

































Other income





241,591













163,914

































Cost of services





(4,948,193





)









(3,352,149





)





























Depreciation





(238,058





)









(161,887





)





























Amortisation of Intangible Assets





(207,989





)









0

































Employee benefit expense





(6,811,397





)









(5,397,483





)





























Provision for allowance for expected credit losses on loan receivables





(53,252





)









(164,943





)





























Provision for allowance for expected credit losses on trade and other receivables





(919,271





)









(59,317





)





























Rental expenses





(100,530





)









(50,570





)





























Legal and professional fees





(2,608,458





)









(1,386,774





)





























Finance cost





(131,912





)









(20,175





)





























Other operating expenses





(4,362,179





)









(2,252,878





)





























Profit before income tax





7,685,243













7,102,486

































Income tax expense





108,416













135,031

































Profit for the year





7,576,827













7,237,517

































Other comprehensive income/(loss):





Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:





















Fair value adjustment on financial assets, at fair value through other comprehensive income





(10,196,302





)









518,288













Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:





















Exchange differences on translating foreign operation





(1,584,687





)









587,526













Other comprehensive income/(loss)





(11,780,989





)









1,105,814

































Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the year





(4,204,162





)









8,343,331











































VCI Global Limited and Its Subsidiaries









Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income/(Loss)









For The Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2024















December 31,





2024









December 31,





2023













USD









USD









Profit attributable to:





















Equity owners of the Company





7,874,203













7,771,593













Non-controlling interests





(297,376





)









(534,076





)









Total





7,576,827













7,237,517

































Total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to:





















Equity owners of the Company





(3,906,786





)









8,877,407













Non-controlling interests





(297,376





)









(534,076





)









Total





(4,204,162





)









8,343,331























VCI Global Limited and Its Subsidiaries









Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows









For The Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2024















December 31,





2024









December 31,





2023













USD









USD









Operating activities





















Profit before income tax





7,685,243













7,102,486













Adjustments for:





















Provision for allowance for expected credit losses - trade receivables





549,924













164,943













Provision for allowance for expected credit losses - other receivables





369,347













-













Provision for allowance for expected credit losses - loan receivables





53,252













59,317













Bad debt written off





-













-













Share-based compensation awards





1,890,495













970,024













Professional Fees





2,900,939













-













Intangible assets written off





4,251













-













Depreciation of property and equipment





89,414













69,315













Depreciation of right-of-use assets





148,644













92,571













Amortization of Intangible Assets





207,989













-













Loss on dissolve of subsidiaries





1,033













-













Loss on disposal of controlling interest in subsidiaries





399,540













-













Change in fair value of warrant liabilities





33,977













-













Fair value loss on financial assets, at fair value through profit or loss





14,407













-













Interest expense





131,912













19,787













Interest income





(4,140





)









(1,596





)









Operating cash flows before movements in working capital





14,476,227













8,654,257

































Trade and other receivables





11,989,387













(3,119,228





)









Loan receivables





(8,717,135





)









(8,029,277





)









Trade and other payables





4,693,637













3,829,793













Contract liabilities





-













-













Deferred revenue





-













-













Cash generated from/(used in) operations





22,442,116













1,335,545

































Income tax (paid)/refund





(162,609





)









(184,317





)









Net cash from/(used in) operating activities





22,279,507













1,151,228

































Investing activities





















Acquisition of property and equipment





(327,077





)









(433,922





)









Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment





-













-













Acquisition of intangible assets





(2,290,423





)









(24,316





)









Interest received





4,140













1,596













Acquisition of financial assets, at fair value through other comprehensive income





(47,710,805





)









(9,494,041





)









Proceeds from disposal of financial assets, at fair value through other comprehensive income





1,678,000













5,975,424













Proceeds from disposal of financial assets, at fair value through profit and loss





1,785













-













Purchase of financial assets, at fair value through profit and loss





-













-













Acquisition of subsidiaries





-













-













Net cash (used in)/from investing activities





(48,644,380





)









(3,975,259





)



















VCI Global Limited and Its Subsidiaries









Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows









For The Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2024















For the Year Ended





December 31, 2024









For the Year Ended





December 31, 2023













USD









USD









Financing activities





















Proceeds from issuance of shares





35,013,797













-













Repayment of other borrowings





-













(10,829





)









Proceeds from bank borrowings





-













-













Repayment of bank borrowings





(23,989





)









(26,273





)









Interest paid





(9,491





)









(19,787





)









Proceeds from initial public offering





-













3,804,044













Payment for deferred initial public expense





-













(99,535





)









Repayment of leases liabilities





(160,827





)









(81,867





)









Advances made to related parties





(290,882





)









(498,178





)









Dividend paid





-













(103,809





)









Contribution from non-controlling interests





-













-













Net cash (used in)/from financing activities





34,528,608













2,963,766

































Net increase in cash and cash equivalents





8,163,735













139,735













Foreign exchange effect





(1,100,166





)

















Cash and bank balances at beginning of year





1,037,330













870,720













Cash and bank balances at end of year





8,100,899













1,010,455

































NON-CASH FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





















Constructive dividends paid





-













-































