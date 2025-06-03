VCI Global Limited Projects 41% Revenue Growth and Plans IPO for Capital Market Consulting Arm in 2025

VCI Global projects 41% revenue growth for 2025, plans IPO for capital consulting subsidiary, and aims for strategic expansion.

Full Release



KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global” or the “Company”), a diversified global holding company with a strategic focus on AI & Robotics, Fintech, Cybersecurity, Renewable Energy, and Capital Market Consultancy, today announced its financial guidance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025.





For 2025, the Company projects approximately 41% year-over-year revenue growth and 30% year-over-year growth in net profit, fueled by continued expansion across its technology and consulting verticals, alongside the execution of key strategic milestones.





As part of its long-term value creation strategy, VCI Global confirmed plans to carve out and list its capital market consulting arm, V Capital Consulting Group Limited (“VCCG”), via an initial public offering (IPO) targeted for the third quarter of 2025. The IPO is intended to increase visibility for the subsidiary, unlock shareholder value, and provide targeted growth capital to scale VCCG’s advisory and IPO execution business.





The Company’s 2025 outlook also reflects contributions from several high-growth initiatives, including the commercialization of its encrypted AI data platform, the launch of GPU-as-a-Service infrastructure, and the expansion of its cross-border fintech and energy-related ventures.





“The VCCG’s IPO represents a major milestone in our corporate roadmap and aligns with our broader mission to scale each business line with operational independence and capital access. Combined with rapid traction in our AI and cybersecurity offerings, we are well-positioned to deliver on both financial growth and strategic execution,” said Dato’ Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.





VCI Global remains committed to disciplined execution, innovation-driven growth, and long-term value creation for its shareholders.







FY2025 Financial Guidance































FY2024 Results









FY2025 Financial Guidance









Change

















USD









USD









%













Revenue





27,824,891













39,233,096













41





%









Cost of Service





4,948,193













7,422,290













50





%









Gross Profit





22,876,698













31,810,806













39





%









Operating Expenses





(15,433,046





)









(21,712,897





)









41





%









EBIDTA





9,235,725













12,709,247













38





%









Net Profit





7,576,827













9,881,076













30





%

















































About VCI Global Limited





VCI Global is a diversified global holding company with a strategic focus on AI & Robotics, Fintech, Cybersecurity, Renewable Energy, and Capital Market Consultancy. With a strong presence in Asia, Europe, and the United States, VCI Global is committed to driving technological innovation, sustainable growth, and financial excellence across multiple industries.





For more information on the Company, please log on to



https://v-capital.co/



.





Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements





This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company’s ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, the effects of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company’s products and the Company’s customers’ economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.





CONTACT INFORMATION:





For media queries, please contact:





VCI GLOBAL LIMITED







enquiries@v-capital.co





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.